Shelter added to shade Lewis and Clark Caverns visitors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A guided tour of Lewis and Clark Caverns for people with disabilities or the elderly will be a bit more comfortable this season thanks to a new shelter.

The Paradise Tour uses the exit route of the Classic Cavern Tour to allow people a less strenuous path to two of the cave system’s biggest rooms. The Paradise Tour is only a mile long compared to the Classic tour which is two miles long. The Paradise Room is the “largest, most active and decorated portion of the cave,” according to the caverns’ website.

“A lot of the folks (taking the Paradise Tour) are more at risk, so it was decided to give them some shade,” said Tom Forwood, assistant park manager.

The paths to and from the limestone caverns face south, so it can get very hot on a warm summer day. Now with the shade shelter it will be a more comfortable place to take a breather, said Coby Gierke, executive director of the Montana State Parks Foundation.

“It’s really exposed, which is why they want the shelter,” he said.

Virus