Shelter added to shade Lewis and Clark Caverns visitors

A guided tour of Lewis and Clark Caverns for people with disabilities or the elderly will be a bit more comfortable this season thanks to a new shelter.
The Paradise Tour uses the exit route of the Classic Cavern Tour to allow people a less strenuous path to two of the cave system’s biggest rooms. The Paradise Tour is only a mile long compared to the Classic tour which is two miles long. The Paradise Room is the “largest, most active and decorated portion of the cave,” according to the caverns’ website.
“A lot of the folks (taking the Paradise Tour) are more at risk, so it was decided to give them some shade,” said Tom Forwood, assistant park manager.
The paths to and from the limestone caverns face south, so it can get very hot on a warm summer day. Now with the shade shelter it will be a more comfortable place to take a breather, said Coby Gierke, executive director of the Montana State Parks Foundation.
“It’s really exposed, which is why they want the shelter,” he said.
Virus
The foundation stepped in to help fund the shelter, but when visitors will be able to take advantage of it is still up in the air. Normally the caverns are open from May through September, but the COVID-19 outbreak has delayed that start date.
“It’s in a holding pattern right now,” Forwood said, noting that about 15 to 18 seasonal staff are also wondering when the facilities may open.
The cave system typically provides a cool respite as well as a fascinating tour for 55,000 to 75,000 people a year, according to Forwood. Although the opening has been delayed, a skeleton staff has been preparing the facility by cleaning and disinfecting. If tours aren’t allowed through the cave system, it would be the first time the caverns have been closed to visitation since World War II, when they were shuttered to the public for three years.
History
After being discovered in the late 1800s, in 1902 Dan Morrison and his brother, George, began developing the cave as a potential tourist attraction until they found out it was on Northern Pacific Railway land.
To protect the caverns, in 1908 President Theodore Roosevelt proposed they be designated America’s 15th national monument. Three years later, following a survey and expansion, President Taft finalized the proclamation that turned the land over to the federal government.
A 1927 Billings Gazette story described the caverns, saying “Rooms filled with weird and grotesque shapes on either side of a winding stream are followed by high arched chambers decorated by pillars of stalactites and stalagmites of pure white and walls of crystal filigree work that make the description ‘fairy palaces’ true and fitting.”
The story goes on to forecast: “Once this cave is opened to the public, thousands of people will travel there to see and explore this one of Montana’s many wonder spots…”
Blasting
In the 1930s under another Roosevelt, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the Civilian Conservation Corps was created. Between 1935 and 1941 the CCC built a road to the caverns, cutting steps into passageways and blasting the 538-foot exit tunnel where the Paradise Tour now enters and the Classic tour exits.
More than 1,400 acres where the caverns are located was turned over to the state in 1936 to create the first state park in Montana. Since its inception the park has expanded to 3,000 acres along the Jefferson River between Three Forks and Whitehall.
When?
Although when the caverns and visitor center might open is uncertain, the 40-site campground opened on Friday. There are also 10 miles of trails in the park open to year-round use that are popular with hikers and mountain bikers.
“It’s dry and warm and snow-free a lot sooner than the Bozeman area,” Gierke said.
At some point down the road, the park has plans to build a campground for cyclists with a 10x12-foot common shelter area, bike racks, a fire ring, picnic table, water and electrical access and four tent pads. The bicycle camp will be similar to those constructed at other Montana State Parks in the northwest.
“The plan has always been to have some of these between Yellowstone National Park and Glacier, because that’s the favorite cycling route,” Gierke said.
The bike site would be the latest of many upgrades to the park, including new water and septic systems, a concessions building upgrade, and lighting in the caverns.
Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park is located about 13 miles west of Three Forks off Highway 287, or about 50 miles east of Butte.
Concerned about COVID-19?
