Sheridan angler newsletter published

The annual Sheridan Region angler newsletter has been published by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The report includes regional fisheries biologists' compilations of all the latest sampling results, fish stocking reports, helpful tips, fun photos and more for anglers planning to fish in the Sheridan Region this year.
Articles about ongoing or completed aquatic habitat projects in northeast Wyoming, reptile and amphibian surveys and aquatic invasive species activities are also included.
To read the newsletter log on to https://wgfd.wyo.gov/WGFD/media/content/2020-Angler-Newsletter_Final.pdf.
