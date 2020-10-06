Sheridan-area surveys target pronghorn, moose populations

Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife biologists and game wardens recently completed 2020 pre-season pronghorn classification surveys in the Sheridan region.

Classification surveys take place annually to gather information on current pronghorn numbers.

Herd ratios are influenced by several factors including fawn production and recruitment, natural mortality and harvest and allow managers to monitor trends in the proportion of fawns and bucks in a herd from year-to-year. Classification surveys are not a total count of the entire herd, but rather a sample of the population. The information is used by managers to update herd population estimates and set hunting seasons.

During August, personnel observed and classified 11,193 individual animals in 18 hunt areas in northeast Wyoming.

Overall, the fawn ratio averaged 66 fawns per 100 does compared to 68 fawns per 100 does in 2019. The buck-to-doe ratio averaged 52 bucks per 100 does, up from 48 bucks per 100 does in 2019.

The yearling buck-to-doe ratio was 11 per 100 does. The yearling buck ratio is influenced by the previous year’s fawn production. It provides managers some insight into how well last year’s fawns survived their first winter.