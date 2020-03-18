Shiloh Conservation Area provides trails, ponds and fishing

On a blustery day there are few places to get out of the wind at the Shiloh Conservation Area, but that doesn’t seem to matter to the many people walking, running, riding bikes and pushing baby strollers on the paved paths. They were just happy to be out on a sunny day.

Opened to the public six years ago, the 69-acre development blends a stormwater storage facility for runoff water on the West End with 1.85 miles of interconnected paved trails, interpretive displays and ponds for waterfowl and fish. Birdwatchers will find a variety here, so bring binoculars.

There’s also a cool log and rock shelter next to the fish pond perfect for picnicking. The cost of the facility was $6.1 million.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ website, the 1.7-acre fish pond was stocked with more than 1,200 rainbow trout and 1,000 largemouth bass last summer. So this is a great place for youngsters to hook into a fish.