Shoshone National Forest closing campgrounds

Wyoming's Shoshone National Forest will begin closing all campgrounds on March 27 citing "the health and safety of visitors and staff."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Campgrounds will be closed until at least April 30, at which point they will be reevaluated.

Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages of any changes affecting their reservation. In the event of delayed openings the public will receive a full refund.

Forest Service officials are temporarily discouraging continued recreational use on national forests and grasslands. Crowded conditions at parking areas, trailheads, and popular forest destinations are creating a risk of further spread of coronavirus and undermining the country’s critical efforts to contain the spread, the agency said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0