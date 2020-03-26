Shoshone National Forest closing campgrounds

Shoshone National Forest closing campgrounds

{{featured_button_text}}
Early campers

The Shoshone National Forest was formed in 1891 as part of the Yellowstone Timberland Reserve.

 Shoshone NF

Wyoming's Shoshone National Forest will begin closing all campgrounds on March 27 citing "the health and safety of visitors and staff."

Campgrounds will be closed until at least April 30, at which point they will be reevaluated.

Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages of any changes affecting their reservation. In the event of delayed openings the public will receive a full refund.

Forest Service officials are temporarily discouraging continued recreational use on national forests and grasslands. Crowded conditions at parking areas, trailheads, and popular forest destinations are creating a risk of further spread of coronavirus and undermining the country’s critical efforts to contain the spread, the agency said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News