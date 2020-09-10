Shoshone National Forest keeping some campgrounds open

Several campgrounds on the Clarks Fork, Wapiti and Greybull ranger districts of the Shoshone National Forest will remain open later into the fall than usual, due to high levels of visitation and requests from the public for more camping opportunities.
"Although we cannot keep all of our campgrounds open later this year, we will continue to make every effort to mirror the recreational opportunities that were available last year at this time,” said acting District Ranger R. Mike LaFrentz om am email.
The following campgrounds will remain open longer than previously scheduled:
• Clarks Fork Ranger District campgrounds remaining open until Sept.13 — Island Lake, Beartooth Lake, Crazy Creek, and Hunter Peak; the south loop of Dead Indian Campground and all of Deer Creek Campground will remain open with minimal services, throughout the year.
• Wapiti Ranger District campgrounds remaining open until Sept. 28 — Threemile, Eagle Creek, Newton Creek, and Wapiti. Rex Hale will remain open until Sept. 21; Deer Creek Campground will remain open, with minimal services, throughout the year;
• Greybull Ranger District — Brown Mountain, Jack Creek, and Wood River campgrounds will be open through hunting season or as weather permits, generally middle to third week in October.
All other fee campgrounds were closed on Sept. 8. In addition to the extension of campground open dates, the Shoshone National Forest will re-open the majority of restrooms that had been closed earlier this year.
For more information, contact the District Office in Cody at 307-527-6921, or visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone.
