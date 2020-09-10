Shoshone National Forest keeping some campgrounds open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several campgrounds on the Clarks Fork, Wapiti and Greybull ranger districts of the Shoshone National Forest will remain open later into the fall than usual, due to high levels of visitation and requests from the public for more camping opportunities.

"Although we cannot keep all of our campgrounds open later this year, we will continue to make every effort to mirror the recreational opportunities that were available last year at this time,” said acting District Ranger R. Mike LaFrentz om am email.

The following campgrounds will remain open longer than previously scheduled:

• Clarks Fork Ranger District campgrounds remaining open until Sept.13 — Island Lake, Beartooth Lake, Crazy Creek, and Hunter Peak; the south loop of Dead Indian Campground and all of Deer Creek Campground will remain open with minimal services, throughout the year.

• Wapiti Ranger District campgrounds remaining open until Sept. 28 — Threemile, Eagle Creek, Newton Creek, and Wapiti. Rex Hale will remain open until Sept. 21; Deer Creek Campground will remain open, with minimal services, throughout the year;