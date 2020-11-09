Shoshone National Forest receives more than 6,000 comments on travel plan

The Shoshone National Forest is in the process of reviewing more than 6,000 comments received during a 60-day public comment period for its travel management plan.

“Our interdisciplinary team is currently going through all of the comments submitted by individuals and organizations," said forest supervisor Lisa Timchak. "We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this in-depth process to ensure we can respond to all comments in a timely manner.”

The project interdisciplinary team is considering each comment and the issues raised in them. After concluding the review, the interdisciplinary team, in coordination with Timchak, will evaluate appropriate ways to move forward. The Shoshone National Forest will provide periodic updates to the public as the review continues, including opportunities for future engagement, next steps in the planning process and related information.

Details of the preliminary environmental assessment and all maps are located on the Shoshone National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/shoshone/home/?cid=stelprd3846526.

