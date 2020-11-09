 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shoshone National Forest receives more than 6,000 comments on travel plan

Shoshone National Forest receives more than 6,000 comments on travel plan

{{featured_button_text}}
Travel plan

The Shoshone National Forest received more than 6,000 comments on its proposed travel plan.

 Brett French

The Shoshone National Forest is in the process of reviewing more than 6,000 comments received during a 60-day public comment period for its travel management plan.

“Our interdisciplinary team is currently going through all of the comments submitted by individuals and organizations," said forest supervisor Lisa Timchak. "We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this in-depth process to ensure we can respond to all comments in a timely manner.”

The project interdisciplinary team is considering each comment and the issues raised in them. After concluding the review, the interdisciplinary team, in coordination with Timchak, will evaluate appropriate ways to move forward. The Shoshone National Forest will provide periodic updates to the public as the review continues, including opportunities for future engagement, next steps in the planning process and related information.

Details of the preliminary environmental assessment and all maps are located on the Shoshone National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/shoshone/home/?cid=stelprd3846526.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Creepy crawly cockroaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News