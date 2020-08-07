Shoshone National Forest to hold meetings on travel plan proposals

Snowmobilers and other mechanized recreationists who utilize the Shoshone National Forest should take note.
The agency will be hosting three virtual public meetings as part of its Travel Management Planning process this week. The public has only 30 days to comment.
The Shoshone recently released its Preliminary Environmental Assessment for travel, offering two alternatives. The third would maintain the current situation.
Under Alternative 2, road miles would drop about 16% to 730 miles while trail miles would climb about 450% to 198 miles. Alternative 3 proposals slightly fewer miles of road and trails compared to Alternative 2.
According to the PEA, the forest manages 1,130 miles of roads. Of this total, 870 miles are open to all public use, 70 miles are managed for administrative use (including permitted use), and 180 miles are closed to all vehicles. Roads open to high-clearance vehicles and passenger cars total approximately 870 miles.
To read the documents and maps, log on to https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/shoshone/home/?cid=stelprd3846526. Comments on the Preliminary Environmental Assessment should be submitted in writing via one of the following means:
- send an email to SM.FS.shonfcomment@usda.gov with “Shoshone NF Travel Management Planning Project” in the subject line,or
- via regular mail to Mark Foster (Environmental Coordinator), Shoshone National Forest, 808 Meadow Lane Avenue, Cody, WY 82414
The meetings will be hosted via the online communication platform Microsoft Teams. Iindividuals may attend the meetings via the web-based platform and do not need to download the application to their computers. If you are unable to attend the meetings at the scheduled times, recordings will be posted on the Shoshone National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/shoshone/home/?cid=stelprd3846526 as well as on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ShoshoneNF).
The meetings will focus on portions of the plan for a specific district or zone of the forest. There will be a question and answer session during each of the three meetings. The zones and meeting times are:
• North Zone (Clarks Fork, Greybull, and Wapiti districts) - Join this meeting Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. via: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MWE4NWRhMzItYmRjMy00OTA4LTk5N2MtNjgxZDVhNWE3OGU2%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22ed5b36e7-01ee-4ebc-867e-e03cfa0d4697%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22efeef0cb-7330-46a6-b161-5925a7775948%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d
• Washakie District – Join this meeting Aug. 12th at 5 p.m. via: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NDQ3NDQ2ZjUtZmFkMy00ZDFkLTkyNTYtOTQzNzQ2ZWQyYjFh%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22ed5b36e7-01ee-4ebc-867e-e03cfa0d4697%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22efeef0cb-7330-46a6-b161-5925a7775948%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d
• Wind River District – Join this meeting Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. via: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NjU2YWQ0YzEtNmRjMi00YTE1LThlMjQtNjljOGYyODFjYTYy%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22ed5b36e7-01ee-4ebc-867e-e03cfa0d4697%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22efeef0cb-7330-46a6-b161-5925a7775948%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d
