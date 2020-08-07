Shoshone National Forest to hold meetings on travel plan proposals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Snowmobilers and other mechanized recreationists who utilize the Shoshone National Forest should take note.

The agency will be hosting three virtual public meetings as part of its Travel Management Planning process this week. The public has only 30 days to comment.

The Shoshone recently released its Preliminary Environmental Assessment for travel, offering two alternatives. The third would maintain the current situation.

Under Alternative 2, road miles would drop about 16% to 730 miles while trail miles would climb about 450% to 198 miles. Alternative 3 proposals slightly fewer miles of road and trails compared to Alternative 2.

According to the PEA, the forest manages 1,130 miles of roads. Of this total, 870 miles are open to all public use, 70 miles are managed for administrative use (including permitted use), and 180 miles are closed to all vehicles. Roads open to high-clearance vehicles and passenger cars total approximately 870 miles.