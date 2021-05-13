Shoshone National Forest urges visitors to prepare

As weather begins warming and campgrounds start opening, the Shoshone National Forest is reminding visitors to recreate responsibly by planning ahead, respecting road and area closures, knowing current fire restrictions and abiding by the food storage order.

Visitation to the forest is expected to be high again this year and the demand for developed campsites is also predicted to be great. Consequently, forest visitors should plan ahead and having contingency plans in place in case campgrounds are already full. To learn more about opening dates for Shoshone National Forest campgrounds, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/shoshone/recreation.

“It is vitally important that visitors to the Shoshone National Forest understand the food storage order that we have in place,” said Lisa Timchak, forest supervisor. “Please take the time to familiarize yourself with this information prior to your visit to ensure you take steps to help us lessen human — wildlife conflicts.” To learn more about the food storage order, visit https://go.usa.gov/xHssR.

Additionally, some roads remain closed to mitigate damage to the motorized system during spring runoff. Please respect these road closures and learn more about road opening dates by visiting https://go.usa.gov/xHs63 or by downloading Shoshone National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Maps for free on the Avenza App on your smartphone or tablet.

