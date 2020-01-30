Showdown Montana ski area in Little Belt Mountains is worth the drive

By the numbers

Showdown has been open since 1936. It was originally named King's Hill.

8,200 foot summit and 6,800 foot base elevation.

255 average inches of snow per year.

1,400 vertical feet.

36 runs on 640 skiable acres.

Three chairlifts, one learning conveyor.

Terrain park.

Open Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lift tickets: $49 for adults; $44 for half day (a.m. or p.m.); $39 for ages 11-high school; $25 for children ages 6-10.

For more information log on to showdownmontana.com or phone 800-433-0022.