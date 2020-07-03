Sibley Lake stocked with trout; anglers asked to fill out surveys

In order to provide a new opportunity for Sibley Lake anglers in Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains, Eagle Lake rainbow trout were stocked this spring.
Cutthroat trout were stocked in the past, but the rainbow trout will likely offer anglers increased fishing success.
To determine angler success rates with this new species, Sheridan fisheries biologists are asking the public to fill out a short creel survey about their experience. There are two creel survey boxes at the lake and cards can be filled out and left in the box or mailed in.
