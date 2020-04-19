Signs of spring amid the coronavirus pandemic

By midsummer, the inch-long boreal frogs disappear underground, beneath vegetation, into water tanks, or even on building foundations, anywhere they can keep their skin moist.

In rivers and streams, wild rainbow trout are spawning. The peak often occurs from mid-April to late April, in rivers and streams with gravel bottoms. Those requirements are important for a couple of reasons.

First, flowing water provides oxygen, which keeps the eggs alive.

Second, gravel helps protect eggs from predators and keeps them alive — a silt bottom could smother and kill the eggs.

As daylight lengthens and water temperature warms, at least into the mid-40s, a female rainbow trout will clear a slight depression, called a redd, in gravel. She does that by turning on her side and beating her tail up and down. Then she deposits 2,000 to 3,000 eggs in the redd. When she’s done, she will dig at the upstream edge of the nest, covering the eggs with gravel.

As she releases her eggs, a male rainbow will move alongside her and release his milt over the eggs, fertilizing them.

And that’s it. The pair swim away and let nature take its course. In a month or two the eggs will hatch. Pretty simple, really.