Skiing's slippery slope: Ski resorts work to attract millennials to stick with the recreation

“In fact, just this morning I saw a text from our general manager that the number of our Instagram followers, which has been climbing, pegged at 30,000,” Saad said. “I think the energy has really changed.”

Saad said a few years ago Bogus Basin approached a Boise State University marketing class and gave it the challenge of marketing the ski resort to college students and similarly aged people.

“We did not at that time have many college-age students on the mountain,” she said, despite the resort being only an hour from 20,000 students. “As part of a semester-long project, one of the marketing classes broke down into groups and put together proposals on what we should do to grow our college-age audience. We (followed) a lot of what they did.”

One thing Bogus Basin created was new discounted season passes aimed at students.

“We started with just a few hundred college-age students on the mountain and, last year, at our college-age pass sale we sold 2,700 college-age passes,” Saad said.

Smaller, community ski resorts also have found continued success with tapping into area schools. The trick is to hook youngsters on outdoor snow activities before video games turn them into wintertime couch potatoes.