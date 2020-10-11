Skiing, snowboarding in COVID-19 era will be different

Ticket restrictions, no singles lift line and face mask requirements are some of the conditions skiers and snowboarders might face this winter when their favorite ski areas open.
“At the end of the day it’s nice we’re talking about recreating outdoors and not hospital capacity,” said Jeff Schmidt, manager of Red Lodge Mountain ski area.
Most ski areas closed following the COVID-19 outbreak in March, about a month earlier than normal. Larger areas like Big Sky Resort regrouped and opened up using distancing and mask protocols for summer visitors, providing some experience in dealing with the novel coronavirus.
Following a meeting of the Montana Ski Area Association in August, managers of Montana’s 15 mountains have agreed on consistent signage related to distancing in lines and wearing face masks, Schmidt said. That’s in addition to complying with county health officer’s best practices.
One question still looms: Will out-of-state skiers and snowboarders feel comfortable flying to resorts and local ski areas? Or will visitors mainly come by driving from nearby states?
The answer is critical. Nonresident skiers and snowboarders contributed nearly $177 million to Montana’s economy in the 2018-19 season and generated 1,970 jobs, according to the University of Montana Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research. The study also showed 43% of all riders were from out of state, with Big Sky, Red Lodge and Whitefish seeing the largest share of nonresidents.
In other states, skiers and snowboarders contribute much more to the economy. In Utah the industry adds about $1.7 billion, while Colorado sees a $4.8 billion annual impact.
As of now, airline travel is less than half of what it was a year ago, which is an improvement from August when U.S. air travel was down about 85%. But if visitation to a destination like Yellowstone National Park is any indication, plenty of people are still willing to drive for their outdoor recreation despite reduced lodging and camping opportunities inside the park. Whether that will occur in winter when road conditions can be dicey is still to be seen.
Here is what winter recreationists can expect at some of Montana’s ski areas.
Red Lodge
For riders, the biggest noticeable changes at Red Lodge Mountain may be ticket sale limits on busy days to ensure there’s less chance of crowding.
“We definitely will not be blocking season pass holders,” Schmidt said, “but we’re trying to figure out the best capacity.”
Lift ticket prices are also set to increase, he added. Visitors will be encouraged to purchase an RFID (radio-frequency identification) ticket, allowing hands-off scanning from a distance. The tickets can be loaded via an online purchase.
Another change will be hosted seating at the mountain’s cafeterias. To help diners spread out the Midway Lodge will be open seven days a week. Likewise, at the rental shop customers will be met at the door and assigned someone for their fitting to lessen crowding.
Brown bagging and coolers will not be permitted in the lodge. Locker rooms will be closed to provide staff more room.
Despite all of the changes and uncertainty, Schmidt said Red Lodge Mountain is on pace to set a new record for season pass sales.
Red Lodge Mountain typically opens the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Big Sky Resort
Montana’s largest ski area, Big Sky Resort, will not limit access to its 5,850 acres of skiable terrain this winter when it opens on Nov. 26. “However, we may need to take some measures to maintain a safe and responsible experience for our guests by managing skier volume,” according to a press release from the company’s president and general manager.
To that end, “same-day lift ticket sales may be restricted at any time,” so the company is encouraging anyone with plans to ski or snowboard to purchase their lift tickets online and in advance. If you arrive at the mountain hoping to buy a ticket, you may be turned away if the ski area has already hit its capacity.
The Lone Peak Tram, which carries visitors to the top of the mountain and can feel a bit cramped, may “balance uphill capacity with a safe and reasonable guest experience. A new boot pack route is being considered, beginning from the top of Dakota lift to the Yeti Traverse, providing additional access to Lone Peak terrain.”
Indoors, the resort is opening its 8,000 square foot Yellowstone Conference Center to the public to provide additional seating, room for dining and warming up, enabling visitors to spread out.
Bridger Bowl
“Our opening could be on or before December 4, 2020, or later if the snow gods continue the 2020 train wreck,” wrote Bridger Bowl general manager Bob Petitt in a letter to its customers.
Bridger, located northeast of Bozeman, dodged the Bridger Foothills fire this summer. The blaze stopped short of the ski area’s black diamond Schlasman’s Lift.
The mountain is planning a reservation system for all ticket and season pass holders, allowing a certain percentage of each daily. The capacity will vary. That means skiers and snowboarders can only buy a daily lift ticket online. Guests will have to show proof of reservation to enter the parking lot. No increase in ticket prices is planned.
The restrictions have prompted some outcry on the ski hill’s Facebook page, while others are glad the ski hill will be open at all. Bridger Bowl has become so popular that when there’s a big snowfall there is often a traffic jam leading to the ski hill, the parking lot quickly fills and cars are turned away.
“Opening week(s) will see us operating at our lowest reservation numbers to ensure all the operating departments can get up to speed without being overwhelmed,” Petitt said.
Food and beverage services will be available but at a limited capacity. Snowflake Hut, a newer warming shelter in the beginner area, will be closed for the season.
Whitefish Mountain
In northwest Montana, Whitefish Mountain will not limit the number of passes it sells or take reservations to ski or snowboard.
Face coverings will be required in lift lines and indoors and here will be limited seating in restaurants.
Out of state
At its 34 North American ski areas — which includes such well-known resorts as Park City in Utah, Vail in Colorado and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia — Vail Resorts has enacted a reservation-only system. Only season pass holders will be allowed on Vail Resorts’ ski areas before Dec. 8. Lift tickets will be sold on the company’s websites and through its call centers. The company will also reduce lift ridership for unrelated groups, so two singles would be seated on the opposite sides of a four-person lift.
Vail Resorts won’t operate any full-service bars at its resorts, “as we do not believe convening in a traditional bar setting, anywhere in resort or throughout our communities, is safe amid COVID-19,” said Rob Katz, CEO in an open letter to guests. In addition, no cash will be taken for any transactions.
