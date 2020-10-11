Skiing, snowboarding in COVID-19 era will be different

In other states, skiers and snowboarders contribute much more to the economy. In Utah the industry adds about $1.7 billion, while Colorado sees a $4.8 billion annual impact.

As of now, airline travel is less than half of what it was a year ago, which is an improvement from August when U.S. air travel was down about 85%. But if visitation to a destination like Yellowstone National Park is any indication, plenty of people are still willing to drive for their outdoor recreation despite reduced lodging and camping opportunities inside the park. Whether that will occur in winter when road conditions can be dicey is still to be seen.

Here is what winter recreationists can expect at some of Montana’s ski areas.

Red Lodge

For riders, the biggest noticeable changes at Red Lodge Mountain may be ticket sale limits on busy days to ensure there’s less chance of crowding.

“We definitely will not be blocking season pass holders,” Schmidt said, “but we’re trying to figure out the best capacity.”

Lift ticket prices are also set to increase, he added. Visitors will be encouraged to purchase an RFID (radio-frequency identification) ticket, allowing hands-off scanning from a distance. The tickets can be loaded via an online purchase.