The Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo returns in 2020 with more skijoring action downtown, as well as Nordic ski and fat bike races, concerts, and additional family friendly activities Feb. 15-23.
In 2019, the Winter WYO attracted 107 teams, which made it the largest ever event on the Skijoring America circuit. This year the event features an additional day of skijoring action.
For information on races, registration, a full schedule and calendar of events, travel info, and much more, visit wyowinterrodeo.org.