Jack Ballard, a Red Lodge-based outdoor writer and photographer, will discuss the tactics and flies for smallmouth bass fly fishing at the Magic City Fly Fishers Dec. 3 meeting at the Billings Rod and Gun Club.
Ballard will also discuss the conservation issues surrounding smallmouth bass as the fish extends its territory in Montana.
In addition to Ballard, Anne Marie Emery, executive director of the Bighorn River Alliance, will present information on the new research initiative the Alliance has undertaken, designed to establish a Bighorn River watershed data baseline to support future decision-making discussions between all stakeholders.
The social hour starts at 6 p.m. followed by presentations at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public.