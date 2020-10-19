Smallmouth bass found in Shields River; FWP asks anglers to remove the fish

Cutthroats

The Shields River is the site of years of work by FWP, other agencies and nonprofits to protect native Yellowstone cutthroat trout. To that end, fish barriers were installed on portions of headwater streams and nonnative fish like brook trout were removed in 2014.

“We have a goal in the statewide plan to secure that as cutthroat habitat, but there’s a problem with Smith Creek, which is full of brookies,” Horton said.

Brook trout, natives of the Eastern United States, are aggressive competitors for habitat, displacing cutthroat trout. Rainbow trout will interbreed with cutthroats producing hybrid fish. Brown trout and smallmouth bass are known predators of other fish.

The Chadbourne Diversion Dam was upgraded in 2012 specifically to protect Yellowstone cutthroat trout on the 375 miles of stream. According to an FWP report on the repair work done to the dam, “The Shields River watershed upstream of the diversion has the largest basin-level population of Yellowstone cutthroat trout in Montana.”

If the dam is designed to keep out rainbow trout, it would certainly keep out smallmouth bass attempting to move up from the Yellowstone River, Shepard said.