Smokies US park hires emergency manager from Yellowstone

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park has hired a new emergency manager who worked at Yellowstone National Park.

In a news release, the park says Knoxville native Liz Hall will serve in the new position in the Smokies.

Hall will coordinate emergency medical responses and search and rescue operations alongside local agencies and organizations.

She will also provide safety information to hikers from staff and volunteers, in addition to other preventative measures.

Hall has served in the emergency services office at Yellowstone since 2017 and previously worked in law enforcement there. Before that, she was backcountry ranger at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Alaska.

