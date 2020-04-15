Snow keeps Beartooth Mountain roads closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Snowy conditions are delaying the opening of some roads on the Beartooth Ranger District that traditionally open to motorized use on April 15.

The roads include the West Fork Rock Creek Road, Silver Run Road, Lake Fork Road, Main Fork Rock Creek Road, and Robertson Draw Road. Snowpack for the area is 115% to 120% of average for this time of year.

April 15 is also when seasonal road and motorized trail closures go into effect for spring break-up in the Pryor Mountains. The roads temporarily closed include: Pryor Mountain Road, Red Pryor Road and Trail, Stockman Trail, Inferno Canyon Trail, King Canyon Trail, and the roads or trails that connect to them above the seasonal closures.

The Pryor Mountains have an average snowpack. Continued snow and wet weather are affecting access to these roads and trails below their spring closure locations.

“We continue getting more snow this spring which is going to delay motorized public access into many areas of the Beartooth Ranger District,"said Ken Coffin, District ranger, in a press release. "We ask the public to help us by honoring these closures and staying off roads and trails when they are too wet to travel on.”

For additional information and updates on road and trail conditions, contact the Beartooth Ranger District at 446-2103.

