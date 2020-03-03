Snowmobile trail groomer survives avalanche

When the machine came to a stop against some pine trees it was right-side up and still running. Snow filled three-quarters of the cab because all of the windows had been broken out. Kristensen took about 30 seconds to assess the situation: he was alive, no limbs seemed broken and there was no blood gushing. Yet his mind was still in disbelief about what had happened.

If the avalanche had been bigger, if logs or rocks had been tossed into the cab as it rolled, or if his arm had been thrust out the window when the machine tumbled, the situation could have been much worse, he noted.

“I got so lucky,” Kristensen said. “It’s a blessing for me.”

Luckily, he wasn’t towing a trailer at the time, or that would have been an extra 8,000 pounds of metal thrashing around in the rollover, Kristensen added.

“It’s nothing short of a miracle.”

Once he was sure he was OK, Kristensen said he went into survival mode. After crawling out of the window he began searching the cab for his backpack, which contained survival gear, a satellite phone, as well as a SPOT beacon that could send out an SOS via satellite with his location. But all of his gear had been scattered.