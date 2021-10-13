So long, summer; final drive to paradise atop Beartooth Pass

Embracing the mountains one last time before winter weather buried them in a foot of snow, I took a drive over the Beartooth Pass a week ago.
The route from Billings travels through Red Lodge and then along the Beartooth Scenic Byway, also known as Highway 212, that climbs to almost 11,000 feet before descending into a corner of northwestern Wyoming.
Continuing along the highway will take drivers either to Cooke City and then the Northeast Entrance to Yellowstone National Park. Or there’s the option of turning onto Highway 296 and traveling south over the Chief Joseph Highway into Wyoming.
I wasn’t the only one celebrating one of the last nice weekends in October. Other tourists were also driving, hiking, hunting, fishing and camping out before snow soaked the scenery in a whitewash this week.
There are several great things about the route. You can travel by vehicle, stop at the pullouts and feel like you’ve explored a very remote region. Or you can hike away from any of the parking areas for an alpine trek. Either way, the scenery is gasp-worthy no matter which way you turn.
After topping out at the pass’s apex, I motored down to one of my favorite hikes, taking off from Island Lake. The day was already getting late, so a quick trip around the lake on the trail that travels on to Night, Beauty and Becker lakes was all I had time for, but that was enough to escape the hum of any nearby vehicles and bathe in the pine-scented breeze as geese gathered in a honking group on the opposite side of Night Lake.
Because I’m a flatlander, the elevation of 9,400 feet made the two-mile walk around Island Lake feel like more of a workout.
The pass is closed for the winter. It usually opens on the Montana side the Friday before Memorial Day weekend. So until then, mark out a time to trek to this alpine engineering marvel. Maybe time it to mid-July when the high meadows will be filled with flowers.