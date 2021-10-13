So long, summer; final drive to paradise atop Beartooth Pass

Embracing the mountains one last time before winter weather buried them in a foot of snow, I took a drive over the Beartooth Pass a week ago.

The route from Billings travels through Red Lodge and then along the Beartooth Scenic Byway, also known as Highway 212, that climbs to almost 11,000 feet before descending into a corner of northwestern Wyoming.

Continuing along the highway will take drivers either to Cooke City and then the Northeast Entrance to Yellowstone National Park. Or there’s the option of turning onto Highway 296 and traveling south over the Chief Joseph Highway into Wyoming.

I wasn’t the only one celebrating one of the last nice weekends in October. Other tourists were also driving, hiking, hunting, fishing and camping out before snow soaked the scenery in a whitewash this week.

There are several great things about the route. You can travel by vehicle, stop at the pullouts and feel like you’ve explored a very remote region. Or you can hike away from any of the parking areas for an alpine trek. Either way, the scenery is gasp-worthy no matter which way you turn.