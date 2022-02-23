Soak in hot springs for a warm winter outing

Soaking in a hot springs in winter is a great way to be outdoors and still stay warm.

Montana is blessed with a variety of warm waters, from popular Chico Hot Springs in the Paradise Valley to Elkhorn Hot Springs near Polaris, Fairmont Hot Springs between Butte and Anaconda, Boulder Hot Springs between Butte and Helena and Lolo Hot Springs outside Lolo.

If you are on the way to Utah for skiing or desert trekking, check out Lava Hot Springs in Eastern Idaho's mountainous Portneuf River Valley. People have gathered there for centuries to bathe in its sweltering, soothing, mineral-rich waters.

The Lava Hot Springs Foundation, an agency within the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation operates the property.

"Our hot springs have developed significantly over time since the construction of the park's first bath house in 1918 to the five pool complexes our guests enjoy today," said the foundation's executive director, Devanee Morrison. "Our facilities include the world-famous hot pools – which range in temperature from 102 to 112 degrees Fahrenheit – plus our outdoor Olympic swimming complex, an indoor aquatic center, the indoor Portneuf Kiddie Cove, and an outdoor water slide park."

Morrison said what makes Lava Hot Springs water unique is that it surfaces at an optimal temperature and it has a remarkably low sulfur content.

Lava Hot Springs averaged more than 37,000 visitors per month in 2019.

The hot springs is located 40 minutes southeast of Pocatello, Idaho, 2-1/2 hours north of Salt Lake City, and 3 hours south of West Yellowstone along U.S. Route 30 near Interstates 15 and 80 and U.S. Route 91.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0