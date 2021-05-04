South Crazy Mountains land exchange OK’d

The Wild Eagle Ranch will acquire an isolated Forest Service section in exchange for its 640 acres east and north of the parcels that the Forest Service is exchanging to the Rock Creek Ranch.

The part of the deal with the Crazy Mountain Ranch would have removed three more sections of inholdings, one each around Rock and Smeller lakes that provide irrigation water for farmlands downstream. That deal also included allowing Forest Service access on two roads and public access on another route.

“If at a future time a decision is made to proceed with the CMR components of the proposed action, a subsequent draft decision notice would be made publicly available for a 45-day objection period,” the Forest Service said.

To finalize the exchanges, the Forest Service will need about a month to conduct a secondary review of the titles. Then the landowners will have an opportunity to review the documents. A final signing of the deeds could occur by July.

