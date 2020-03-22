Spokane anglers find trout bum Nirvana in Argentina

Against such odds, we still caught fish. Getting “skunked” isn’t in the Patagonia lexicon. Neither is “leader shy.” While big fish are spooky to movement or surface disturbance, we successfully used tippets from 0X for streamers to 3X for dry flies. In nine days of fishing eight hours a day, I lost only three flies.

Witt’s guides are mindful that despite the bounty of trout in the 18- to 20-inch range, most of the anglers who journey to Patagonia want to tap the region’s reputation for lunkers. “Monster fish” eluded our group, either for gaps in casting prowess or because of missed strikes and “early releases.” (Yes, we occasionally resorted to the universal language of expletives.)

But we still caught some giant if not monstrous trout. One of the most notable was taken on the three-day backpack. Moershel, Bertsch and I followed Witt in our waders about four miles through forest and across creeks on a cattle trail and dropped our packs at a campfire ring by a placid meandering stream in the forest. We then hiked and fished streamers the rest of the first day, each of us accompanied by a guide.

At the rendezvous back at the campfire that night, Bertsch humbly sized up the fishing as he slid a bottle of wine from his pack. “I had a pretty good day. Caught a bunch of fish over 20 inches.”