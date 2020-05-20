Spring Creek acquisition one of many Fish and Wildlife Commission topics at May 28 meeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Acquisition of about 100 acres near Ennis that would provide access to O’Dell Spring Creek and Bear Creek is one of the topics on the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission when it meets on May 28.

The land shares a property boundary with the existing Ennis fishing access site.

The commission will meet May 28 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov starting at 9 a.m.

The commission will make final decisions on: Placid Lake emergency fishing regulations; Wild River conservation easement; 2020-21 Helena Urban Deer Plan quota ranges, quota and EA extension; Mount Haggin south grazing lease; Fresno grazing lease.

The commission will make final decisions and take public comment on: TB Surveillance Response Plan; Garrity Mountain WMA Stumptown addition; Mount Haggin/German Gulch grazing lease.