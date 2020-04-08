Spring gobbler season opens Saturday, April 11

Montana’s spring turkey season opens on Saturday at a time when many campgrounds have been padlocked and the public is being advised to avoid close social contact and long-distance travel.
So far though, the season — which runs through May 17 — hasn’t been shut down. Fingers crossed.
Merriams are the most common turkey species found in Montana. The Flathead area is the only place in the state where the Eastern subspecies is found. Neither is native to the state.
Hunters will find turkeys near rivers and streams, meadows, grasslands and timbered hills. Several Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Block Management Areas are open to turkey hunting, especially in the southeastern corner of the state. Go online to find the sites and check whether you need to call ahead for a reservation or can sign in at the gate.
Once you’ve picked a spot the easiest way to tell if turkeys are present is to use a shock call, ones that mimic a crow or owl are popular. Sometimes even slamming a car door will make a tom turkey gobble, although he will then know you are nearby.
After locating a bird, try to get as close as possible without being seen. Dressing in camouflage helps. Once you are fairly close, many hunters set up 3-D or two-dimensional decoys to lure gobblers in closer. Set the decoys up about 5 to 10 yards in front of your shooting position. Having your back against a tree will help break up your outline, or lay down behind a fallen log or stump.
By mimicking turkey sounds using a box, slate or diaphragm call hunters may be able to tempt a turkey within shooting range, which is about 25 to 30 yards. Some gobblers will come charging in, others may be wary and stop just short of shooting range. Each bird is different.
The National Wild Turkey Federation has a ton of information on hunting turkeys, everything from how to tell a tom from a hen to gear and cooking tips. As with any other hunting, be safe and make sure of your target. Hunters have been known to lure each other in. Don’t make that mistake.
One last reminder: Only male turkeys can be hunted in Montana in the spring. Montana also has a fall turkey season, running from Sept. 11 to Jan. 1 when hens can also be hunted.
