Spring gobbler season opens Saturday, April 11

After locating a bird, try to get as close as possible without being seen. Dressing in camouflage helps. Once you are fairly close, many hunters set up 3-D or two-dimensional decoys to lure gobblers in closer. Set the decoys up about 5 to 10 yards in front of your shooting position. Having your back against a tree will help break up your outline, or lay down behind a fallen log or stump.

By mimicking turkey sounds using a box, slate or diaphragm call hunters may be able to tempt a turkey within shooting range, which is about 25 to 30 yards. Some gobblers will come charging in, others may be wary and stop just short of shooting range. Each bird is different.

The National Wild Turkey Federation has a ton of information on hunting turkeys, everything from how to tell a tom from a hen to gear and cooking tips. As with any other hunting, be safe and make sure of your target. Hunters have been known to lure each other in. Don’t make that mistake.

One last reminder: Only male turkeys can be hunted in Montana in the spring. Montana also has a fall turkey season, running from Sept. 11 to Jan. 1 when hens can also be hunted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.