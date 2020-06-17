Spring melt swells mountain streams near Cooke City to create treacherous crossings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The stream crossing seemed easy enough on the map.

I was planning a visit to a trio of lakes in the Beartooth Mountains east of Cooke City, hiking along trails and ATV roads at about 8,000 feet in early June.

On the map, a little blue line intersected a road on the way to Little Moose Lake. In reality, that line was more than 100 feet of snowmelt-fed water pooled and running over the road with some good current. I waded about one-third of the way, hitting water almost up to my waist before even reaching the real current. I decided I wasn't in the mood for a swim and abandoned the crossing.

It was a rookie mistake, but I was determined to make something of the day. I had parked where the Lily Lake road splits, a short drive off the Beartooth Highway and about 15 miles east of Cooke City.

I rerouted to a trail northwest of Lily Lake, and took the branch toward Reno Lake.

This still required a stream crossing that wasn't without risk, but a log provided a reasonable option to slink across the strongest of the current.

A faint trail split off north toward Reno, scaling a ridge before reaching the lake. Early season wildflowers dotted meadows. A cow elk burst from underbrush after spooking at 30 yards.