You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Spring melt swells mountain streams near Cooke City to create treacherous crossings
topical
Get Outside

Spring melt swells mountain streams near Cooke City to create treacherous crossings

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake Creek

Water cascades down Lake Creek in the Beartooth Mountains in late May. Lake Creek is west of the Reno Lake area. 

 Matt Hoffman

The stream crossing seemed easy enough on the map. 

I was planning a visit to a trio of lakes in the Beartooth Mountains east of Cooke City, hiking along trails and ATV roads at about 8,000 feet in early June. 

On the map, a little blue line intersected a road on the way to Little Moose Lake. In reality, that line was more than 100 feet of snowmelt-fed water pooled and running over the road with some good current. I waded about one-third of the way, hitting water almost up to my waist before even reaching the real current. I decided I wasn't in the mood for a swim and abandoned the crossing. 

It was a rookie mistake, but I was determined to make something of the day. I had parked where the Lily Lake road splits, a short drive off the Beartooth Highway and about 15 miles east of Cooke City.

I rerouted to a trail northwest of Lily Lake, and took the branch toward Reno Lake. 

This still required a stream crossing that wasn't without risk, but a log provided a reasonable option to slink across the strongest of the current.

A faint trail split off north toward Reno, scaling a ridge before reaching the lake. Early season wildflowers dotted meadows. A cow elk burst from underbrush after spooking at 30 yards. 

A drive from Billings and my reroute meant that the best morning fishing hours had escaped me, but a few rainbow trout at Reno proved willing.

My feet continued to get wet as I made my way to Ivy Lake, then Little Moose Lake. Both lakes have fish, but Ivy's showed no interest. Little Moose Lake has special regulations under Wyoming's management.  

Pilot and Index

Pilot and Index peaks stand out in the Beartooth Mountains in June near the Lily Lake road. 

But there was a fantastic silver lining; mosquitoes, the early-summer scourge of Beartooth forests, were almost absent. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News