Spring runoff offers boating opportunities

Springtime offers a narrow window for floating several of Montana’s smaller streams.
The Boulder River near Big Timber offers an almost endless whitewater experience. The popular put-in is at the Boulder Forks fishing access site about 16 miles south of town. The only other access site downstream is at Big Rock, just outside of town. There’s no boat ramp at Big Rock.
The Dearborn River between Helena and Great Falls attracts a lot of traffic in the spring. That’s partly because it travels through canyon country reminiscent of the nearby Smith River. It also has some tricky whitewater, sharp curves and a long boulder field.
The stream can be broken up into two stretches, an upper one that starts at the forest boundary and a lower one that takes off at the Highway 287 bridge and runs to the Dearborn’s junction with the Missouri River.
These are both long floats so get an early start.
Likewise the Marias River in northeastern Montana has a couple of different stretches floaters can try. Day trippers can go from below the Tiber Dam to the Highway 223 bridge. Folks who launch at the bridge are committing to a 57-mile float down to Loma.
There’s also the upper section, still on my to-do list, that passes through the Marias River Wildlife Management Area and State Park. A 31-mile stretch runs from the Sullivan Bridge north of Valier to Williamson Park near Shelby. All of the Marias is canoe friendly. Taking a raft runs the risk of upstream winds that can stall your progress.
“Paddling Montana: A Guide to the State’s Best Rivers,” by Kit Fischer, is a great resource for river runners. It’s an update of his father’s book, “A Floater’s Guide to Montana.” A dog-eared edition provided my foundation for river discoveries decades ago.