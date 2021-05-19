Spring runoff offers boating opportunities

Springtime offers a narrow window for floating several of Montana’s smaller streams.

The Boulder River near Big Timber offers an almost endless whitewater experience. The popular put-in is at the Boulder Forks fishing access site about 16 miles south of town. The only other access site downstream is at Big Rock, just outside of town. There’s no boat ramp at Big Rock.

The Dearborn River between Helena and Great Falls attracts a lot of traffic in the spring. That’s partly because it travels through canyon country reminiscent of the nearby Smith River. It also has some tricky whitewater, sharp curves and a long boulder field.

The stream can be broken up into two stretches, an upper one that starts at the forest boundary and a lower one that takes off at the Highway 287 bridge and runs to the Dearborn’s junction with the Missouri River.

These are both long floats so get an early start.