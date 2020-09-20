Stand-up paddleboarder conquers 31-mile length of Idaho’s biggest lake in 6.5 hours

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 31-mile water route up Idaho's Lake Pend Oreille stood out to stand-up paddleboarder Jason Hershey as a challenge reminiscent of the Hawaiian Islands where he used to live, work and play.

“That’s the distance between Molokai and Oahu and a famous annual race for outrigger canoes with a newer division for SUP athletes,” he said.

But it was with little fanfare and no fame that Hershey launched at Bayview in the dark on a recent Saturday at 4 a.m. and arrived at the Sandpoint City Beach at 10:30 a.m.

“I told my son and parents that I’d see them around noon, and I beat my expectation,” he said of his spirited competition with himself.

Scattered through the 6.5-hour unsupported trip were about 20 minutes of brief stops to drink veggie smoothies he’d prepared and to refresh his feet.

“It’s good to let your feet and legs recover from time to time by sitting and hanging them over the board or getting off in shallow water and wading a bit on the rocks,” he said.

Other than that, he stayed pure to the “stand-up” in SUP by never kneeling or sitting as he paddled, even when his body became a counterproductive “sail” in the breeze.