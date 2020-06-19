States, tribes may have new way to manage fish-eating birds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced a proposed rule and associated draft environmental impact statement to responsibly manage conflicts associated with double-crested cormorants in the United States.

Cormorants are fish-eating birds that can have negative impacts on wild fisheries, fish hatcheries and aquaculture facilities, resulting in substantial economic impacts and human health hazards. These impacts can also be felt at our nation’s National Fish Hatchery System, which contributes to many conservation efforts as well as angling opportunities for our nation’s 58 million recreational anglers and associated economies. Double-crested cormorants are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act making any lethal control of these birds illegal without explicit authorization from the Service.

“This is the latest in a series of actions the Service is taking to balance native wildlife by responsibly managing double-created cormorant populations under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act,” said Aurelia Skipwith, Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.