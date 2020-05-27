Stroll through Missouri River history at Fort Benton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Although founded in 1846 by the American Fur Company along the Missouri River, Fort Benton became well-known in 1860 when the first steamboats arrived from St. Louis following a two-month trip upstream.

The steamboats made the trip with 400 soldiers aboard who would help build the Mullan Road, a military route between Walla Walla, Washington, and Fort Benton. The road was completed in 1862.

Modern travelers can get a sense of the history of Fort Benton by taking a 1.5-mile walk along the town’s paved Missouri River path. The route glides under the shade of towering cottonwood trees along Front Street. The path is festooned with statues, plaques and reader boards filled with information on the area’s early white history. Several benches are also positioned along the walk providing a place for quiet contemplation as the water rolls past.