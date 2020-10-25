Study: Climate change could interrupt Yellowstone geysers

"The trees wouldn't have been growing there if the geyser were erupting," Hurwitz said. "Today if you go to any Yellowstone geyser there are no proximate trees."

Although it was a period of dormancy that enabled the trees to grow, it was Old Faithful's return that preserved the evidence they existed. Silica in the geothermally heated water quickly mineralized the woody remnants, and the hot water inhibited the fungus, bacteria and other organisms that typically break down Yellowstone's trees in 300 years or less.

While an extended period of extreme drought can stop Old Faithful altogether, less dramatic swings in climate can still influence eruption frequency. Research looking at modern conditions has also found that during wet years Old Faithful erupts slightly more often than it blows during drier times.

Hurwitz said it's hard to predict with precision what's ahead for 130-foot-high geyser that predictably goes off every 90 minutes or so.

"We don't say that it's going to happen and that Old Faithful is going to go dry," Hurwitz said. "We say that if the climate models are true, the eruption intervals will become much longer and longer, and if it's really extreme for a sustained amount of time it might go dry."