Sunlight WHMA to open May 1 at 8 a.m.

CODY, Wyo. — The Sunlight wildlife habitat management area opened on Friday, May 1, at 8 a.m.

Three other WHMAs in the Big Horn Basin — Medicine Lodge, Renner and Sunshine — won't open until June 1. is the first of several on May 1. Yellowtail WHMA is open year-round.

The WHMAs provide big game winter range and other benefits to wildlife. They are closed to protect key winter habitat.

“Seasonal closures minimize stress-causing disturbance to wintering deer, elk and other wildlife," said Ray Bredehoft, Wyoming Game and Fish habitat and access branch chief. "The closures also reduce the human and recreational impacts to the forage, which supports wintering wildlife.”

Game and Fish asks the public to be cautious around wildlife during the spring when elk, deer, pronghorn, moose and other wildlife begin to have their young.

Users are reminded to stay on designated travel routes, obey all signs and camp in designated areas where required. If roads become too wet due to spring moisture, users are asked to try and avoid traveling those roads to reduce resource damage.

As of April 24, any nonresident visitors must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the state, following Gov. Mark Gordon’s directive. Visitors are expected to know and comply with all state and local health orders and directives.

