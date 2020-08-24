 Skip to main content
Surplus deer, elk B tags available Tuesday
Surplus deer, elk B tags available Tuesday

Deer and elk
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette

The remaining Deer B and Elk B licenses left over from the new surplus list opportunities will become available Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, via over-the-counter sales.

Purchases can be made at any license provider as well as online at: fwp.mt.gov and then clicking on “License: Buy/Apply.”

The price of the Deer B license is $10 for residents and $75 for nonresidents. The price of the Elk B license is $20 for residents and $270 for nonresidents. These prices are in addition to the cost of conservation and base hunting licenses.

For updates on availability, visit fwp.mt.gov or call 406-444-2950.

