Swift fox trapping boundary altered in NE Montana

With a growing population of swift foxes in northeastern Montana, a boundary line where they can be trapped has been pushed farther east.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the new boundary during its Thursday meeting. The idea was to match the eastern boundary with an existing big game hunting district boundary and thereby avoid confusion for trappers.

The previous border was established more than a decade ago to separate populations available to trappers from an area of the Fort Peck Reservation where the animals were being reintroduced through 2010.

“There appears to be a viable population and the buffer is no longer justified,” Fish, Wildlife & Parks stated in its proposal for the change, written by Glasgow native species biologist Heather Harris. “This change allows for swift fox that have been incidentally harvested to be kept by the trapper and to count against the quota. It also allows for simplification of the regulations and an increase in opportunity.”