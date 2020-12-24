Take a hike at state parks to ring in the new year

On Jan. 1, Montana State Parks will host First Day Hikes at several its locations. These hikes are open to all ages and are family friendly.
Montana State Parks First Day Hikes are available at:
Cooney Reservoir State Park – 1 p.m. (Roberts) Join park ranger Emily Tyler on a free guided hike on the newly rebuilt North Shore Trail at Cooney State Park. This approximately one mile, out-and-back hike is in the foothills of the Beartooth Mountains. It crosses several different biomes and goes through ravines with chokecherries and uphill to a stunning sagebrush steppe. Views from the top include the Beartooth Mountains, Cooney Reservoir and Red Lodge Creek. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this hike is limited to 10 participants, so please register to reserve a place. For more information and to register, call 406-252 1289 or email Tyler at emily.tyler@mt.gov
Bannack State Park – 1 p.m. (Dillon) Join Bannack State Park interpretive staff on a unique tour of Montana’s first territorial capitol. Additionally, participants will tour the historic Hendrix Mill. As part of the hike, state park staff will be sharing stories about the significant history of the town and its impact on Montana and the region. For more information call the park visitor center at 406-834-3413.
Lone Pine State Park & Flathead Lake State Park (Wayfarers, West Shore or Big Arm units) – Jan. 1 -Jan. 31 Lead your park to victory while you work on your New Year’s resolutions during the Battle of the Boots: Lone Pine State Park vs. Flathead Lake State Park. In lieu of First Day hikes this year, state park staff invite you to hike the trails at Lone Pine State Park and Flathead Lake State Park’s Wayfarers, West Shore and Big Arm units. Every time you hike, log your miles at the trailhead and help lead your park to victory. At the end of the month, the participant with the most miles from each park will receive a prize. The competition will kick-off on Jan. 1 and conclude on Jan. 31. For more information call 406- 755-2706 ext. 3
Makoshika State Park – 11 a.m. (Glendive) Makoshika State Park will be offering a guided hike on the Bluebird trail allowing participants to see unique badland topography. The hike is limited to 15 participants. Register by calling the park visitor center at 406-377-6256.
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park – 1 to 4 p.m. (Ulm) The gates at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day for people to come out and enjoy the park's three-mile, self-guided trail. A ranger will be patrolling the trail between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. and can answer questions. For more information call 406-866-2217
Travelers’ Rest State Park – 10 a.m. to noon (Lolo/Missoula) The annual First Day Hike will be self-guided in 2021. On Jan. 1, stop by between 10 a.m. and noon to walk along the main Lewis and Clark loop trail to discover winter animal adaptations. Along the way interpretive signs will guide you and your family to look for special clues. Take photographs of your family participating in the event and share one interesting thing you found along the park trails and email them to maci.macpherson@mt.gov. For more informationcall 406-273-4253.
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park – 12:30 p.m. (Whitehall/Three Forks) Join staff to experience "The Off-Switch": A moderate guided hike to observe our most quiet season. When it seems all life has been turned off in the park, a few animals not only persevere but thrive during the harsh winter months. This hike is available to 10 participants. Attendees must call ahead to register. The details of the hike may change due to inclement weather. Call 406-287-3541 to register or for more information.
"First Day Hikes" is an annual, nationwide special event co-sponsored by America's State Parks, which originated more than 25 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation – a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. Last year, more than 33,000 people participated on guided hikes that covered more than 70,500 miles on 1,100 hikes across the country.