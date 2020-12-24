Take a hike at state parks to ring in the new year

On Jan. 1, Montana State Parks will host First Day Hikes at several its locations. These hikes are open to all ages and are family friendly.

Montana State Parks First Day Hikes are available at:

Cooney Reservoir State Park – 1 p.m. (Roberts) Join park ranger Emily Tyler on a free guided hike on the newly rebuilt North Shore Trail at Cooney State Park. This approximately one mile, out-and-back hike is in the foothills of the Beartooth Mountains. It crosses several different biomes and goes through ravines with chokecherries and uphill to a stunning sagebrush steppe. Views from the top include the Beartooth Mountains, Cooney Reservoir and Red Lodge Creek. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this hike is limited to 10 participants, so please register to reserve a place. For more information and to register, call 406-252 1289 or email Tyler at emily.tyler@mt.gov

Bannack State Park – 1 p.m. (Dillon) Join Bannack State Park interpretive staff on a unique tour of Montana’s first territorial capitol. Additionally, participants will tour the historic Hendrix Mill. As part of the hike, state park staff will be sharing stories about the significant history of the town and its impact on Montana and the region. For more information call the park visitor center at 406-834-3413. ​