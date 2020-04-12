Tale of bubonic plague in pumas revived by southern Yellowstone study

Plague facts

Plague was first introduced into the United States in 1900 by rat–infested steamships that had sailed from affected areas, mostly from Asia. Epidemics occurred in port cities.

The last urban plague epidemic in the United States occurred in Los Angeles from 1924 through 1925. Plague then spread from urban rats to rural rodent species, and became entrenched in many areas of the western United States.

Since that time, plague has occurred as scattered cases in rural areas. Most human cases in the United States occur in two regions:

Northern New Mexico, northern Arizona, and southern Colorado.

California, southern Oregon, and far western Nevada.

More than 80% of United States plague cases have been the bubonic form.

— Centers for Disease Control and Prevention