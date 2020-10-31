Testing finds, removes infected bighorn sheep so herds can thrive

Cassirer said sheep that survive the disease become immune. Meaning an infected herd can eventually work its way through the illness. However, she and other researchers said that rarely happened. Instead, they were finding that years after outbreaks, the disease continued to take a toll.

She theorized that there were carriers within the herds, likely ewes, that were infecting their own lambs, and then those lambs would pass the illness to other lambs through play. If they could test the herds and remove the carriers, perhaps they could stop the spread.

She likened it to New York health authorities identifying a cook named Mary Mallon, better known as Typhoid Mary, as a carrier of typhoid in the early 1900s. Mallon was quarantined as part of an effort to halt the spread of the illness.

Wildlife officials from Idaho, Oregon and Washington, who work collaboratively to manage sheep, tried the same thing, starting with the Asotin herd that lives along Asotin Creek. It worked, so they expanded to other herds.

“We had some different approaches in different populations, but in general we tested and we defined a carrier as an animal that was positive over two years on two tests,” Cassirer said.

Those that met the definition were removed.