Teton views still grand as national parks reopen
Bradley Lake and Tetons

The Teton Range from Bradley Lake in Grand Teton National Park in early June. 

 Matt Hoffman

If there are better mountains to simply sit and admire than the Tetons, please let me know. 

Whether from a drive-up like the Jackson Lake Dam or the Jenny Lake overlook, or a hike on moose-guarded trail to Bradley Lake, the youngest of the Rocky Mountains shine down, reflecting off still waters. 

Grand Teton National Park was one of the first parks to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Like most parks, opening has been a gradual process. Some campgrounds are open, but many in-park hotels are closed. Visitor centers and stores are also hit-and-miss. 

And, of course, this is no isolated trailhead. Popular areas like the junction parking lot between String and Jenny lakes are still busy, and distancing is now as much a human practice as for wildlife. Stores have new health requirements. Jackson, the park's nearest population center, was bustling, though businesses operated under health rules. 

Teton grizzly bear

A grizzly bear strolls through arrowleaf balsamroot in Grand Teton National Park in June about 100 yards off of the Teton Park Road. 

There are also plenty of blunt wildlife reminders. In early June, electronic road signs cautioned about bear crossings near the Colter Bay area, and cones blocked off roadside parking. 

At the Colter Bay Campground a sign aggressively warned against fraternizing with foxes. On cue, as I was filling out campsite paperwork, a fox trotted across the road, and a campground worker offered cautionary tales of stolen shoes. 

As always, an early wake-up call is key to soak in the best sunrise views and maximize wildlife viewing opportunities. We were rewarded with a pair of grizzly bears moseying through arrowleaf balsamroot about 100 yards off the Teton Park Road. 

Jackson Lake sunrise

The sun rises over the Teton range across from Jackson Lake in Grand Teton National Park in June. 

Early-season hikes to and around Jenny, String, Taggart, and Bradley lakes reinforced that even as you slide north and south along the Teton Range, there's no bad view. 

Let's keep it available. While bad behavior in national parks seems most often to involve wildlife and natural features, follow health rules. Take precautions that give us the best chance to keep parks open during the pandemic. 

