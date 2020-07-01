Teton views still grand as national parks reopen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If there are better mountains to simply sit and admire than the Tetons, please let me know.

Whether from a drive-up like the Jackson Lake Dam or the Jenny Lake overlook, or a hike on moose-guarded trail to Bradley Lake, the youngest of the Rocky Mountains shine down, reflecting off still waters.

Grand Teton National Park was one of the first parks to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Like most parks, opening has been a gradual process. Some campgrounds are open, but many in-park hotels are closed. Visitor centers and stores are also hit-and-miss.

And, of course, this is no isolated trailhead. Popular areas like the junction parking lot between String and Jenny lakes are still busy, and distancing is now as much a human practice as for wildlife. Stores have new health requirements. Jackson, the park's nearest population center, was bustling, though businesses operated under health rules.

There are also plenty of blunt wildlife reminders. In early June, electronic road signs cautioned about bear crossings near the Colter Bay area, and cones blocked off roadside parking.