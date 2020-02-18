The Nature Conservancy enacts seasonal closures at its Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve

Citing grizzly bear activity and trail conditions The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming is establishing two seasonal closure periods at Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve.

The 13,000-acre preserve will be closed to unscheduled visitation from March 1 until June 7 and from Oct. 1 until Dec. 30.

"Establishing set dates when the preserve is open to unscheduled public use will allow TNC to better protect the many natural resources that inspired us to purchase the land and maintain public access to our private property," according to a press release from the group. "This will bring more predictability for users, limit our liability, reduce impacts to wildlife, and maintain the condition of the trail."

Organized group activities scheduled by TNC will continue during the closure periods.

Heart Mountain Ranch supports one of the greatest concentrations of rare plants ever discovered on private property in Wyoming. Of particular interest are several cushion plant communities found on cliffs near its summit. Species found there include Shoshonea (cushion plant), Howards’ Forget me not, Snake River cat’s eye, aromatic pussytoes and Absaroka goldenweed.

