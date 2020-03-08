Thin white layers in red rock selenite gypsum

Thin lines of white stone layered through the red sandstone of a bluff southeast of Bridger prompted some questions.

The white stone varied in thickness, was flaky and crystal like in appearance, kind of like mica.

In asking around for an explanation BLM geologist Dorothy Van Oss led me to selenite gypsum. (If you know otherwise, please tell me.)

The cliff is in the Chugwater Formation, which as Van Oss noted was "deposited during the Triassic Period, along the tidal flats, river deltas, and floodplain lakes on the west edge of the North American continent. At that time, North America was close to the equator, and still part of Pangaea (a huge super continent), which was beginning to break apart. The characteristic red color is due to the mineral hematite, an iron oxide. Veins of limestone, gypsum (hydrated calcium sulfate), anhydrite (calcium sulfate) were deposited when shallow areas of water were restricted from flow and then evaporated."