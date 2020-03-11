Thompson Park a Butte recreation jewel

The sun glistening off freshly snow-dusted trees provided bright contrast to the blue sky on the hike up to Sagebrush Flats on a recent Sunday, as well as a refreshing way to breathe in some clear, cool mountain air.

The trail is just one of several that branch off Highway 2 in Thompson Park, nine miles south of Butte. The 25 miles of nonmotorized routes in the park are highlighted by a 4.5-mile section of the old Milwaukee railroad bed that has been converted to a trail, which climbs or descends at a gentle 2% grade. The trail and the park end at the top of 6,500-foot high Pipestone Pass where recreationists can hook into the Continental Divide Trail.

To spice up the hiking, mountain biking or horseback riding, the old rail bed travels through a 550-foot-long tunnel, a 1,110-foot long tunnel and over a 600-foot long steel trestle bridge. The tunnels are great places to check out your echo skills.

Altogether the park spans 3,500-acres that is jointly managed by the city of Butte, Silver Bow County and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. The park owes its heritage and name to William Boyce Thompson, a millionaire mining engineer who gifted 75 acres of mining claims to Butte in 1915.