Tickets on sale for Billings DU banquet

Yellowstone County Ducks Unlimited will hold its annual banquet on Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave.

Only 100 tickets will be sold online at www.ducks.org/montana/events or by calling 628-9328. No tickets will be sold at the door. The cost is $50 each, $95 for a couple or $25 for those age 17 and younger. The event will include raffles, games, live and silent auctions.

Tickets are also on sale at the website for a five-gun raffle. Winners will be drawn at the banquet but do not need to be present to win.

Money raised by the banquet helps conserve wetlands and upland habitat vital to North America's waterfowl and the more than 900 other species of wildlife that use the same habitats.

For more information contact John or Beverly Wornom at 628-9328.

