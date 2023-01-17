Tickets on sale for Firearms Frenzy Ducks Unlimited fundraiser

Southern Montana Ducks Unlimited will hold its annual Firearms Frenzy 30 gun raffle on Feb. 4 starting at 11 a.m. at the Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave.

The first gun winner will be drawn at 12:30 p.m. One gun will be given away every three minutes with the last gun drawn at 2 p.m. Winning tickets are re-entered in the drawing.

There will be guns from: Glock, Savage, Charles Daly, Winchester, Stevens, Springfield, SCCY, Silver Eagle, Weatherby, Ruger and more.

Each $20 ticket entitles the purchaser to food, beverages and a chance at the onsite raffle for other firearms, Yeti coolers, decoys and more. Participants do not need to be present to win. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Shipton's Big R, Pawn Fathers, On Target Outdoors, or by calling Beverly Wornom at 406-628-9328 or 406-533-5625.

For more information log on to https://www.ducks.org/montana/events.