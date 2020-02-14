Tickets on sale for Firearms Frenzy Ducks Unlimited fundraiser

Southern Montana Ducks Unlimited will hold its fourth annual Firearms Frenzy 30 gun super raffle on Feb. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave.

The first gun winner will be drawn at 12:30 p.m. One gun will be given away every three minutes with the last gun drawn at 2 p.m.

There will be guns from: ATI Cavalry, Benelli, Beretta, Browning, CZ, DPMS, Henry, Howa, Mossberg, Remington, Ruger, Savage, Smith & Wesson, Stevens, Stoeger, Taurus, Tristar and Winchester.

Each $20 ticket entitles the purchaser to food, beverages and a chance on the raffle. Participants do not need to be present to win. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Bundles of six tickets for $100 or 20 for $250 can be purchased at Shipton's Big R West, Pawn Fathers, Lowell's Barber Shop in Laurel or by calling Beverly Wornom at 628-9328, Barry Allen at 780-0523 or Les Jones at 425-1722.

For more information log on to https://www.ducks.org/montana/events/60687/southern-montana-firearm-frenzy---billings.

