Tiger shark tracked swimming more than 4,000 miles

A tiger shark tagged with a tracking device in 2018 has been recorded swimming more than 4,000 miles.

Researchers tagged the 10-foot-4-inch female shark off the coast of Mozambique, a southeast African country. This year the female shark was found 800 miles off the coast of Indonesia, which is north of Australia.

“This is incredibly important because it confirms that tiger sharks are roaming throughout the Indian Ocean, and we need to take this into account when thinking about improving conservation for them in the region,” said Ryan Daly of the Oceanographic Research Institute.

The shark was one of 21 tagged as part of a study to understand tiger shark movements and habitat use in the West Indian Ocean. Most of the other sharks stayed close to the African coast.

You can log on to OCEARCH's website to see a photo of the shark and its journey on a map. The site also shows the other tagged sharks.

Tiger sharks got their name from the dark stripes on their sides, which fade as they get older. A big tiger shark can grow up to 25 feet long and weigh 1,900 pounds. On average a wild tiger shark can live 15 years.