{{featured_button_text}}
Hunting seasons

Changes to elk and elk shoulder seasons are part of the proposals open to public comment.

 BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette

Public meetings have been scheduled across Montana in January to discuss hunting regulations and seasons for the next two years, including four in south-central Montana.

During the meetings — which can be found in your area by logging on to http://fwp.mt.gov/news/newsReleases/hunting/ —  Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists will accept comments on proposed changes in the regulations for the 2020 and 2021 hunting seasons.

Meetings, all starting at 7 p.m., are scheduled for:

• Roundup – Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Musselshell County Central Commons, 610 2nd St. W.

• Billings – Tuesday, Jan. 14, at FWP regional headquarters, 2300 Lake Elmo Dr.

• Red Lodge – Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Mountain View School cafeteria.

• Big Timber, Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Carnegie Public Library downstairs meeting room, 314 McLeod Street.

A complete list of proposed changes can be viewed online at https://go.usa.gov/xpdvC. Comments can be submitted in the following ways:

• Verbally at the public meetings listed above.

• Online at https://go.usa.gov/xpdvC.

• Emailed to fwpwld@mt.gov.

• In writing submitted during one of the public meetings.

• In writing mailed to FWP Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701

All comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. Jan. 22. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will consider all comments and proposals and adopt final regulations at its Feb. 6 meeting.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0