Public meetings have been scheduled across Montana in January to discuss hunting regulations and seasons for the next two years, including four in south-central Montana.
During the meetings — which can be found in your area by logging on to http://fwp.mt.gov/news/newsReleases/hunting/ — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists will accept comments on proposed changes in the regulations for the 2020 and 2021 hunting seasons.
Meetings, all starting at 7 p.m., are scheduled for:
• Roundup – Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Musselshell County Central Commons, 610 2nd St. W.
• Billings – Tuesday, Jan. 14, at FWP regional headquarters, 2300 Lake Elmo Dr.
• Red Lodge – Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Mountain View School cafeteria.
• Big Timber, Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Carnegie Public Library downstairs meeting room, 314 McLeod Street.
A complete list of proposed changes can be viewed online at https://go.usa.gov/xpdvC. Comments can be submitted in the following ways:
• Verbally at the public meetings listed above.
• Online at https://go.usa.gov/xpdvC.
• Emailed to fwpwld@mt.gov.
• In writing submitted during one of the public meetings.
• In writing mailed to FWP Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701
All comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. Jan. 22. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will consider all comments and proposals and adopt final regulations at its Feb. 6 meeting.