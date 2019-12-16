The Montana State Parks Foundation is publishing a weekly showcase of Montana State Parks' 55 properties.
Near the southeastern border of Montana, just 10 minutes outside of Decker, is Tongue River State Park. A 265 mile long tributary of the Yellowstone River, “the Tongue” (as it is called locally) starts in Wyoming and runs through Montana.
The park features a 12 mile long reservoir set in scenic prairie and bluff lands, which is characterized by the striking contrast of red shale and juniper canyons. Due to the rareness of large bodies of water in this part of the state, the park can see up to 50,000 visitors a year.
Tongue River Reservoir has some of the best ice fishing in all of Montana. Just ask Chris Jairell of Sheridan, Wyoming, who landed a massive 42-inch, 15-pound tiger muskie while ice fishing last year. Anglers will also find crappie, walleye, bass and northern pike. You can also fly fish below the dam and there is a fish cleaning station located within the park.
Tongue River Reservoir boasts miles and miles of ice to test your skill and get you out this winter. You can check The Tongue River Marina's Facebook page to keep tabs on the conditions. They post regular updates as well as provide an opportunity to share your big fish stories.
The marina is also a great place to learn about what you can fish for, ice conditions, and travel tips. You can call them at: 406-757-2225.
Be sure to check out southeastmontana.com for their in-depth article on ice fishing hot spots, as well. Before you head out make sure you have your fishing license.
Things to do
• Take the boat out on the water. There are two boat ramps with docks, one at Campers Point and one at Pee Wee North.
You have free articles remaining.
• Go for a swim. Sand Point has a small beach area for swimming.
• Keep your eyes open for wildlife. You may see osprey, blue herons, deer, antelope or bald eagles.
• Bring your picnic. The designated day-use area has picnic tables at Campers Point and Sand Point.
Forgot anything or just need additional supplies? The marina at Campers Point has firewood, ice, fishing and boating supplies, boat rentals, boat and RV storage, bait, groceries, snacks, drinks, gasoline, souvenirs, fishing, and hunting licenses, and nonresident park passes.
Did you know?
Four state record fish have been pulled from Tongue River Reservoir, including a 37 pound northern pike.
The state park features 81 reservable campsites with electric hookups, and 27 of those are double occupancy with two electric hook-ups. There are also 80 non-reservable, non-electric sites.
The Montana State Parks Foundation helps fund work at parks, for more information log on to www.montanastateparksfoundation.org.