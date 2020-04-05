Tough year coming: Virus impacts to hit Montana's outdoor economy

He’s also keeping an eye toward the future, thinking there will be a time when his company can run tours again. He’s heard from some people interested in tours in July and August.

“We’re staying optimistic going forward that we’ll actually be back in business,” Varley said.

John Way, owner of the The Tackle Shop, an 83-year-old Ennis business, said the shop has had to cancel or reschedule all 48 of the float trips it had booked for the month of April.

This is the time of year he’d normally be booking trips for the summer, too, but the phone hasn’t been ringing much.

“We should be booking trips every single day for summer right now,” Way said. “You’re the second phone call I’ve gotten today.”

Way has been doing various promotions to boost the retail business. But that’s also fed by the outfitting business — clients buy things in the shop.

He’s sure business will pick back up, and he still expects to see clients he has booked for May and beyond.

“A vast majority of them still believe they are coming, that the world will look better,” Way said.