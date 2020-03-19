Tourism industry warns of coronavirus-sparked layoffs and closures

The Bozeman airport has been growing significantly. This summer, the airport was scheduled to increase the number of flights from certain destinations, Sprenger said. He isn’t sure if that increase will happen now.

“We’re probably going to see the first major decline in passengers in over a decade,” he said.

Sprenger, who is a member of the governor’s Tourism Advisory Council, said one mitigating bright spot is that this is already among the slowest times of year for tourism.

“The biggest impacts (of the coronavirus) are likely going to be in the spring, a time of year when tourism is less impacted,” he said.

The airport authority will likely not lay off any of its 50 employees, he said. But he wasn’t sure about the 1,000 or so local employees of airlines and concessionaires.

Sprenger said the only event that has been comparable during his career was Sept. 11, 2001, when airports closed for several days after plane-based terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C. He said it took months for the airline industry to recover.